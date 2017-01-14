14 college scholarships awarded by CS...

14 college scholarships awarded by CSBG Advisory Council

The 2016 Community Service Block Grant Scholarship Committee picked students from Lewis and Clark Community, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Each recipient received $750 for their first semester and, by maintaining the required GPA, the students received an additional $750 for the second semester, bringing the total scholarsip to $1,500, which is to be used for tuition, books and fees.

