Winter weather nightmare: Alton Public Works Director said his office did best they could
Many Alton residents have voiced their complaints about their perceived lack of salt trucks over the weekend following a "perfect storm" of bad driving conditions. Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said his office did they best job possible given the circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Wed
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Dec 15
|nut hanger
|122
|Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09)
|Dec 7
|THERE 1978-2007
|157
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Dec 3
|Betty ford
|4
|1995 Auto Fatality
|Nov '16
|Nana68
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Sue Cosner
|200
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC