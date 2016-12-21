Two now in custody for Jerseyville Aggravated Battery/Unlawful Restraint case

JERSEYVILLE Suspects for an Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Restraint case from Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Jerseyville have been taken into custody. Brian D. Hodge , apprehended in Bridgeton, MO., at approximately 10:33 a.m. by the Bridgeton Police on Dec. 18 in the 3500 block of Pennridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.