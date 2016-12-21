Single-car garage destroyed in unexplained fire

A single-car garage adjacent to a duplex in the 1200 block of West Ninth Street in Alton was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday evening. Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said his department responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 20. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a single-car garage fully involved in flames near the duplex at 1258 and 1260 West Ninth St. The main structure was not severely damaged, Sebold said, but the fire began melting the siding of 1258 West Ninth St., which was an estimated 20 feet away from the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.