Sen. Haine discusses benefits extension for area steel workers

Friday Dec 23 Read more: RiverBender.com

Illinois Senator Bill Haine was the chief sponsor of a bill in the Illinois Senate , which will extend the unemployment benefits of idled Granite City steel workers for an additional 26 weeks - just in time for the holiday season. Illinois Senate Bill 1941 was signed by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Monday, Dec. 19. Representative Jay Hoffman was the bill's chief sponsor in the Illinois House of Representatives .

