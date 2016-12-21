Remember, honor, teach: Wreaths Across America Day celebrated at Alton National Cemetery
Despite the bitter wind chill and drizzling rain, many made it out to the 10th Annual Wreaths Across America event this Saturday morning at the Alton National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America Day is recognized across the country as millions gather to remember fallen United States military veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of America's freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Wed
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Dec 15
|nut hanger
|122
|Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09)
|Dec 7
|THERE 1978-2007
|157
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Dec 3
|Betty ford
|4
|1995 Auto Fatality
|Nov '16
|Nana68
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Sue Cosner
|200
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC