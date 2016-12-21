Phillips 66, City of Alton create partnership to build new inclusive playground

The recent donation announcement by the City of Alton and Phillips 66 of funds and plans for a new one-of-kind playground will create a major draw to the area because it is universally accessible and inclusive for all children. Phillips 66 announced last week it has partnered with the City of Alton Parks and Recreation Department by donating $125,000 toward the new playground project at Gordon F. Moore Community Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.