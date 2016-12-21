Phillips 66, City of Alton create partnership to build new inclusive playground
The recent donation announcement by the City of Alton and Phillips 66 of funds and plans for a new one-of-kind playground will create a major draw to the area because it is universally accessible and inclusive for all children. Phillips 66 announced last week it has partnered with the City of Alton Parks and Recreation Department by donating $125,000 toward the new playground project at Gordon F. Moore Community Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Wed
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Dec 15
|nut hanger
|122
|Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09)
|Dec 7
|THERE 1978-2007
|157
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Dec 3
|Betty ford
|4
|1995 Auto Fatality
|Nov '16
|Nana68
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Sue Cosner
|200
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC