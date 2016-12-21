One last act of kindness: James Gray ...

One last act of kindness: James Gray helping kids before retiring from NAACP post

Alton NAACP President James Gray is taking a group of kids shoe shopping before he retires from his 26-year post. Gray has taken local children from underprivileged families shopping for Christmas presents and new shoes every year for more than a decade.

