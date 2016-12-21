Madison County has 27 drop-off locations to recycle Christmas trees

EDWARDSVILLE As residents prepare to take down Christmas decorations, Madison County , a regional leader in sustainability and recycling initiatives, will again assist residents through the establishment of 27 locations throughout the county where residents can drop off Christmas trees for recycling and chipping. The Madison County Planning and Development, which develops and implements the county's sustainability programs, has announced the Christmas Tree Recycling stations in cities, villages and townships that are currently accepting the trees.

