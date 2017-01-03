Local establishment has liquor license suspended following incidents

One Downtown Alton establishment has its liquor license suspended for 30 days and faces a $1,000 fine following 32 separate incidents in which police were called in 2016. Spirits Lounge , located on the third floor of 300 State St. in Alton, most recently was caught serving two minors in one incident in December, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

