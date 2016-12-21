Lewis and Clark State Historical Site celebrates historic arrival of famed explorers
The arrival of Lewis and Clark to Camp Dubois was celebrated Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Lewis and Clark State Historical Site in Hartford. The event is usually held outside, even in the cold, but this year everything was placed inside the museum, because the replica of the fort had a wall collapse in May 2016.
