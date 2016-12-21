It's looking a lot like Christmas throughout the area thanks to the Freer family in Godfrey
Every year, the Freer family devotes endless hours to Community Christmas, sponsored by the United Way, and this year, their hard work, plus countless volunteers and donors enabled them to be the largest donor ever. Christmas morning is special in every household in the Riverbend, but it is especially special today at the Freer homes in Godfrey because they know today, many children will have presents under the tree and food on the table.
