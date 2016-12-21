Haine, Phelps receive Friend of the Industry Award
SPRINGFIELD State Senator Bill Haine and State Representative Brandon Phelps have been awarded the Friend of the Industry Award by the Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association for their work on the Safe Roads Amendment that voters approved in November. The Friend of the Industry Award is the highest honor bestowed by the IRTBA.
