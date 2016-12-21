Grandpa Gang reports theft of '5,000 feet of wire' from trailer at Rock Spring Park
The Grandpa Gang members report a burglary of wire in a trailer in Rock Spring Park at 2116 College Ave. in Alton sometime after . The wire was used this past year for the Christmas Wonderland displays.
