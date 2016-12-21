Governor Rauner signs legislation to aid Granite City Steel Mill workers
SPRINGFIELD Governor Bruce Rauner today signed Senate Bill 1941, legislation to extend unemployment insurance benefits for up to an additional 26 weeks to approximately 2,000 workers laid off from the Granite City Steel Mill in 2015. "This legislation will help the hard working families of the Metro East who lost their jobs through no fault of their own," said Governor Rauner.
