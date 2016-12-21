Final Day of Bell Ringing: Gold coin ...

Final Day of Bell Ringing: Gold coin donation always is inspiration for Salvation Army

There will be volunteers ringing bells throughout Alton and Godfrey today to end the Salvation Army campaign and an announcement of the final total later in the day at the Army. This past week a gold coin was delivered by an anonymous donor for the campaign.

