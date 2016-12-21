Edwardsville man apprehended after long police pursuit
An Edwardsville man is facing multiple felony charges after taking police on a chase starting in Roxana and ending inside the Jerseyville city limits. Brandon Aynes , 32, of Edwardsville was charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses, aggravated fleeing and eluding police and possession of a controlled substance after police stop sticks disabled his vehicle on Friday, Dec. 23. Roxana Police Chief William Cunningham said the chase began Friday night when Illinois State Police reported the vehicle Aynes was allegedly driving was stolen as he was traveling northbound on Interstate 255.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Dec 21
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Dec 15
|nut hanger
|122
|Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09)
|Dec 7
|THERE 1978-2007
|157
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Dec 3
|Betty ford
|4
|1995 Auto Fatality
|Nov '16
|Nana68
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Sue Cosner
|200
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC