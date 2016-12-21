Demolition of Alton Post Office

Demolition of Alton Post Office

The former Alton Post Office on Belle Street should be completely demolished by the end of the week, Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Brian Bretsch said. Demolition began at the site on Dec. 22, starting on the north end, where the loading docks once were.

