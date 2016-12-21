CJD E-Cycling to host E-Waste Drive D...

CJD E-Cycling to host E-Waste Drive Dec. 17

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: RiverBender.com

Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take all of those out-of-date computer monitors, servers, switches and other IT equipment taking over your office space and even those old CRT, projection and console TVs you may have piling in your basement off your hands! Electronics Recycling Made East! Bring old electronics to CJD, with a convenient drive thru, it's easy as 1, 2, 3! Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at our business at 5357 N. State Rt. 157 in Edwardsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Wed whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Dec 15 nut hanger 122
Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09) Dec 7 THERE 1978-2007 157
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Dec 3 Betty ford 4
1995 Auto Fatality Nov '16 Nana68 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Oct '16 Sue Cosner 200
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC