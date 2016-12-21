CJD E-Cycling to host E-Waste Drive Dec. 17
Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take all of those out-of-date computer monitors, servers, switches and other IT equipment taking over your office space and even those old CRT, projection and console TVs you may have piling in your basement off your hands! Electronics Recycling Made East! Bring old electronics to CJD, with a convenient drive thru, it's easy as 1, 2, 3! Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at our business at 5357 N. State Rt. 157 in Edwardsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Wed
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Dec 15
|nut hanger
|122
|Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09)
|Dec 7
|THERE 1978-2007
|157
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Dec 3
|Betty ford
|4
|1995 Auto Fatality
|Nov '16
|Nana68
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Sue Cosner
|200
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC