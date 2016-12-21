Benevolent baskets: Alton police deli...

Benevolent baskets: Alton police deliver community cheer through food

Monday Dec 12 Read more: RiverBender.com

Officers of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 14 delivered as many as 60 baskets of food to families across the community on Saturday, Dec. 10. Members of the association, which includes full time sworn and retired officers of the Alton Police Department , and their families gathered at the Alton Shop N Save before 8 a.m. Saturday morning to collect the baskets in their vehicles. Each basket contained approximately $60 in food and included a ham, loaf of bread, bag of fruit, butter, canned goods and boxed supplies.

