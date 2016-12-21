Alton Police respond to dozens of accidents over the weekend
As many as 81 vehicle accidents were reported between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning in Alton, Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said. Two of those incidents involved minor collisions with police vehicles, and one involved a fire truck, Simmons said.
