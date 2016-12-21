Alton police believe overnight shooti...

Alton police believe overnight shootings were related incidents

The Alton Police Department responded to a shots fired called in the 1800 block of Central Avenue on Wednesday, Dec.28 at approximately 9:30 p.m. While responding to this call, patrol officers located a black male victim in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. Initial investigation revealed this victim suffered from an upper body gunshot wound.

