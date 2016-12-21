A Walk Down Main Street: Edwardsville

A Walk Down Main Street: Edwardsville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: RiverBender.com

Once a month, a reporter from Riverbender.com and/or EdGlenToday.com will be walking around the main thoroughfare of a municipality in the Riverbend area to pop in on local businesses and ask "how's it going?" On the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2016, Reporter Cory Davenport walked down Main Street in Edwardsville and talked to the owners and managers of Gingham Buffalo, Where They Roam, Recess Brewery, Source Juicery, and Whisker Bones. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Main Street is continuing to grow and expand to include several retail locations and eateries thanks to cooperation from the city and the community's willingness to try new things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 o'clock BOOM Thu Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Dec 15 nut hanger 122
Does it really suck working for Olin-Winchester (Aug '09) Dec 7 THERE 1978-2007 157
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Dec 3 Betty ford 4
1995 Auto Fatality Nov '16 Nana68 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,780

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC