Trans-Pecos Pipeline LLC donates $2.2 million to West Texas communities
It was announced Monday that Trans-Pecos Pipeline LLC had donated a total of $2.2 million to communities in West Texas. $1 million was given to the City of Presidio, who says they will be using to money to help break ground on an expansion to their outdoor community recreational facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOSA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mechanics
|May 29
|Amy
|1
|Area Restaurant (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|LilyBTruhaven
|2
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|LilyBTruhaven
|78
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb '17
|Chingon
|2
|Average Well drilling depth for the area (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alpine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC