FDLE: Missing teen, fugitive adult, may be traveling to Fort Myers

A "be on the lookout" has been issued for a Texas teen and male adult who may be in en route to Fort Myers. Investigators believe Stormie Clemmer, 15, of Alpine, Texas, and her boyfriend, Andrew Akers, 20, may be traveling to the area, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued Saturday states.

