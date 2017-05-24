Bail reduced for man accused of helpi...

Bail reduced for man accused of helping hide Zuzu Verk's body in West Texas

Dallas Morning News

Bail has been reduced for the man accused of helping hide the body of Zuzu Renee Verk, the Sul Ross State University student who disappeared in October. At a bond reduction hearing Wednesday, Chris Estrada's bail was lowered to $175,000 for one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence by concealing a human corpse, and $50,000 for a second count of tampering with evidence, the Brewster County Sheriff's Office announced.

