Second suspect in the death of Zuzu Verk indicted
Christopher Estrada was arrested Jan. 22, 2017 and charged with evading arrest and driving while intoxicated by the Alpine Police Department. Christopher Estrada was arrested Jan. 22, 2017 and charged with evading arrest and driving while intoxicated by the Alpine Police Department.
