NJ teenager gets probation for threatening calls to Texas
A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey teenager to five years' probation for contacting Texas authorities and threatening to kill others, including calls that added to the chaos as law enforcement personnel rushed to a school shooting. Judge Robert Junell on Wednesday also sentenced 17-year-old Nicholas Martino of Washington Township to time served.
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area Restaurant (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|LilyBTruhaven
|2
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|LilyBTruhaven
|78
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb '17
|Chingon
|2
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
