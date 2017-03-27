2nd man indicted in Verk's death

A second man has been indicted on charges related to the death of Zuzu Verk, whose remains were found in a shallow grave earlier this year in West Texas. A Brewster County grand jury indicted Chris Estrada, 28, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse, the Alpine Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday.

