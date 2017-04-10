Grand jury indicts man accused of burying Zuzu Verka s body
A second person has been indicted in the death of Zuzu Verk, the college student from Fort Worth whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave in far west Texas in February. Christopher Estrada, 28, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, according to the indictment, which accused him of burying Verk's body in October.
