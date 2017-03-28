Gamez makes commitment official

Gamez makes commitment official

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Cuero Record, Cuero, Texas

Autumn Gamez concluded her high school volleyball career with a trip to the regional quarterfinals, but there are still more kills and aces to be attained in her future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cuero Record, Cuero, Texas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Area Restaurant (Jan '14) Feb '17 LilyBTruhaven 2
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Feb '17 LilyBTruhaven 78
Dumpsters (Dec '14) Feb '17 Chingon 2
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec '16 Claybird 3
Where is ZuZu? Nov '16 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Brewster County was issued at March 28 at 6:18PM CDT

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC