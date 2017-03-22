Crime 44 mins ago 12:54 p.m.Grand jur...

Crime 44 mins ago 12:54 p.m.Grand jury indicts Robert Fabian for Zuzu Verk's murder

The boyfriend of Zuzu Verk, a college student who disappeared last year before her body was found in a shallow grave, has been indicted for her murder. Robert Fabian was arrested in February after Verk, who was missing for five months, was found dead outside Alpine.

