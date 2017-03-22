Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk indicted on murder charge in her death
The boyfriend of a Fort Worth woman whose remains were found in far West Texas last month was indicted Friday on a murder charge in her death, officials said. Robert Fabian, 26, had previously faced a charge of tampering with a corpse after Zuzu Verk's remains were found near Alpine, where she attended Sul Ross State University.
