Zuzu Verk's father shares memories of his daughter's 'Wonderful Life'

Feb 10, 2017

At a memorial service Thursday in Alpine, Zuzu Verk's father, Glen Verk, spoke of his daughter's love for the outdoors and conservation and how Sul Ross State University, a school in West Texas, was the perfect place to pursue her passions. Zuzu's remains were found in a shallow grave near Alpine last week.

