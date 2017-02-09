The Latest: Documents detail evidence in Texas student death
The Latest on the investigation of the death of a West Texas college student whose remains were found scattered around a remote shallow grave: : Investigators have released documents detailing the evidence that led to arrests and charges against two men in the disappearance and death of a 21-year-old West Texas college student. Among the details in the police affidavits on Zuzu Verk's disappearance and death is the disclosure that she and her boyfriend Robert Fabian had argued at his apartment the night she went missing.
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb 4
|Chingon
|2
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Rach1
|77
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
