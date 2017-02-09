Texas-News 1 hour ago 3:40 p.m.Hundreds expected at Thursday memorial for Zuzu Verk
Hundreds of people are expected to pack into Sul Ross State University on Thursday night for a memorial service for Zuzu Verk. The 21-year-old Keller woman's remains were found on Friday in a shallow grave outside of town.
