Purple ribbons placed on trees in Zuzu Verk's hometown

The disappearance of Zuzu Verk has not only shaken the town of Alpine, many of her friends in her home town of Keller are also trying to make sense about the recent development. Purple ribbons have been put in her neighborhood as the Verk family is waiting on the results of the forensic test.

