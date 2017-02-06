Purple ribbons placed on trees in Zuzu Verk's hometown
The disappearance of Zuzu Verk has not only shaken the town of Alpine, many of her friends in her home town of Keller are also trying to make sense about the recent development. Purple ribbons have been put in her neighborhood as the Verk family is waiting on the results of the forensic test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb 4
|Chingon
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Rach1
|77
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alpine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC