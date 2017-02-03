Press Conference image
Yesterday, authorities said evidence found at the scene where human remains were found was crucial in the Zuzu Verk case. This morning, Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested in connection to the missing Sul Ross State University student.
