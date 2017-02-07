Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio
Officer William Martin and Chief Joel Fitzgerald discuss the officer's handling of the Rock Garden Trail incident during a Jan. 6 meeting. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz talks about President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch on Monday at the Southwest Agriculture Issues Summit in Fort Worth.
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb 4
|Chingon
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Rach1
|77
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
