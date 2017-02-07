Human remains found near Alpine confi...

Human remains found near Alpine confirmed to be Zuzu Verk

Monday

Her remains were found Friday at 10 a.m. by a Border Patrol agent in the Sunny Glen Canyon area about three miles northwest of the City of Alpine. Authorities sent the remains to the University of North Texas in Denton on Sunday and were identified today from dental records.

