Human remains found near Alpine confirmed to be Zuzu Verk
Her remains were found Friday at 10 a.m. by a Border Patrol agent in the Sunny Glen Canyon area about three miles northwest of the City of Alpine. Authorities sent the remains to the University of North Texas in Denton on Sunday and were identified today from dental records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb 4
|Chingon
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Rach1
|77
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alpine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC