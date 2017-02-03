Human remains found in West Texas may...

Human remains found in West Texas may be missing college student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Zuzu Verk went missing on Oct. 12, 2016, in Alpine after going on a date. Big Bend Sector Border Patrol discovered human remains in a shallow grave outside of Alpine Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumpsters (Dec '14) Sat Chingon 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Jan 8 Rach1 77
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec '16 Claybird 3
Where is ZuZu? Nov '16 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,578,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC