Human remains found in West Texas may be missing college student
Zuzu Verk went missing on Oct. 12, 2016, in Alpine after going on a date. Big Bend Sector Border Patrol discovered human remains in a shallow grave outside of Alpine Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Sat
|Chingon
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Rach1
|77
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alpine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC