Crime scene where remains believed to be Zuzu Verk's has been cleared
As the Alpine community and Zuzu Verk's family wait for the identification of remains found is Brewster County, law enforcement believe those remains belong to the missing Sul Ross State University student. Meanwhile, Robert Fabian, Zuzu's on and off again boyfriend is sitting in jail.
