Crime 24 mins ago 4:08 p.m.Human rema...

Crime 24 mins ago 4:08 p.m.Human remains identified as missing student Zuzu Verk

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Human remains found Friday in a shallow grave near Alpine, Texas have been positively identified as those of missing college student Zuzu Verk. The remains were identified via dental records at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Scientists, a crime lab in Dallas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumpsters (Dec '14) Feb 4 Chingon 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Jan 8 Rach1 77
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec '16 Claybird 3
Where is ZuZu? Nov '16 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Brewster County was issued at February 07 at 2:45PM CST

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC