Crime 24 mins ago 4:08 p.m.Human remains identified as missing student Zuzu Verk
Human remains found Friday in a shallow grave near Alpine, Texas have been positively identified as those of missing college student Zuzu Verk. The remains were identified via dental records at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Scientists, a crime lab in Dallas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alpine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumpsters (Dec '14)
|Feb 4
|Chingon
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Rach1
|77
|Average Well drilling depth for the area
|Dec '16
|Claybird
|3
|Where is ZuZu?
|Nov '16
|texasmom
|2
|Ranching Estimated Aums for area
|Oct '16
|Farmer John
|1
|Wild hogs on private lands
|Oct '16
|Milton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alpine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC