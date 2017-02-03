Continue reading West Texas police dig up body near where Zuzu Verk went missing

Continue reading West Texas police di...

West Texas police dig up body near where Zuzu Verk went missing

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Human remains were found in West Texas near the area where Zuzu Renee Verk, a 22-year-old North Texas woman went missing. The remains were found just off Wagon Road in the Sunny Glen area just northwest of Alpine, which is the town where Verk was last seen in October, Alpine police said Friday.

Alpine, TX

