Affidavit: Argument preceded college ...

Affidavit: Argument preceded college student's disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Ariz., shows Christopher Estrada. Estrada was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Phoenix and booked on a warrant from police in Alpine, Texas, charging him with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Dumpsters (Dec '14) Feb 4 Chingon 2
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Rach1 77
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec '16 Claybird 3
Where is ZuZu? Nov '16 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC