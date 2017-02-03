$500K bond for West Texan charged ove...

$500K bond for West Texan charged over missing girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Bond was set at $500,000 for a West Texas man charged with tampering with evidence after human remains were found amid the search for his girlfriend. Alpine police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumpsters (Dec '14) Sat Chingon 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Jan 8 Rach1 77
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec '16 Claybird 3
Where is ZuZu? Nov '16 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Brewster County was issued at February 06 at 3:49AM CST

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC