Person of interest in West Texas coll...

Person of interest in West Texas college student's disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Christopher Estrada was arrested Jan. 22, 2017 and charged with evading arrest and driving while intoxicated by the Alpine Police Department. At the time of his arrest, Estrada was driving the same vehicle VErk's boyfriend was in the day after she was last seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Jan 8 Rach1 77
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec '16 Claybird 3
Where is ZuZu? Nov '16 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
News Police in West Texas town of Alpine search for ... Sep '16 wendy 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC