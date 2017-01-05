Austin American-Statesman social media editor Eric Webb visited...
The famous "Prada Marfa" art installation has attracted tourists to West Texas for years but it's not the only fake box shop to see in the Texas desert. Austin American-Statesman social media editor Eric Webb visited "Target Marathon" on a trip to West Texas in 2016.
