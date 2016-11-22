First Ford Bronco found

First Ford Bronco found

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Fox News

Seth Burgett launched his company Gateway Bronco just this past summer off Route 66 in Hamel, Ill., and his phone has been ringing off the proverbial hook since. The outfit specializes in preserving, restoring and updating original 1966-1977 Ford Broncos to a high standard, and its work has quickly gained traction among fans of the classic 4x4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Average Well drilling depth for the area Dec 14 Claybird 3
Looking to move to Terlingua. What can you tell... (Feb '10) Dec 10 Claybird 76
Where is ZuZu? Nov 27 texasmom 2
Ranching Estimated Aums for area Oct '16 Farmer John 1
Wild hogs on private lands Oct '16 Milton 1
News Police in West Texas town of Alpine search for ... Sep '16 wendy 1
Why Move to Terlingua??? Sep '16 singingturkeys 1
See all Alpine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpine Forum Now

Alpine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alpine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC