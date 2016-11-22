First Ford Bronco found

Seth Burgett launched his company Gateway Bronco just this past summer off Route 66 in Hamel, Ill., and his phone has been ringing off the proverbial hook since. The outfit specializes in preserving, restoring and updating original 1966-1977 Ford Broncos to a high standard, and its work has quickly gained traction among fans of the classic 4x4.

