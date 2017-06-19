Tribes concerned proposed Nestle wate...

Tribes concerned proposed Nestle water pumping increase would harm environment, violate treaty

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Michigan Radio

Mike Ripley, environmental coordinator for CORA, says increased water pumping by Nestle could harm environment in areas where Tribes still have fishing rights, preserved by an 1836 treaty. As Michigan decides whether to approve Nestle's request, there's a group with an especially large stake in that decision: Native American tribes who have treaty rights to those waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cabs in this town 3 hr Really 14
Hillary for President (Apr '15) 6 hr Burnt the bitch down 288
punishing those who lie (Aug '15) 6 hr U Hypocrite 71
How did the Russians change my mind to vote Trump? 8 hr They Didnt 2
Did anyone else see a UFO on Hubbard Lake Road? (Jul '11) 21 hr ThatsMyPie 23
Fire in long lake area Thu Simon 8
Why Does god Make People Suffer? Jun 21 Yawn 18
See all Alpena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpena Forum Now

Alpena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Alpena, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC