Tribes concerned proposed Nestle water pumping increase would harm environment, violate treaty
Mike Ripley, environmental coordinator for CORA, says increased water pumping by Nestle could harm environment in areas where Tribes still have fishing rights, preserved by an 1836 treaty. As Michigan decides whether to approve Nestle's request, there's a group with an especially large stake in that decision: Native American tribes who have treaty rights to those waters.
